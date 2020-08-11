Arunachal: East Siang observes weeklong Gandagi Mukt Bharat

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) : Along with rest of the country and the state, the East Siang District is also observing weeklong behavior change campaign with the theme- Gandagi Mukt Bharat (GMB) from 8th to 15th August being initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India to clean the dirt and to make every part of India a dirt free country.

As initiated by the PHE & WS Division of Pasighat and District Administration, almost all the blocks and villages of East Siang District are taking active participation in the weeklong behavior change campaign Gandagi Mukt Bharat. The villages like Borguli, under Mebo Sub-Division and Ledum, Bilat and others under Ruksin Sub-Divison carried out the cleanliness and other associated programmes as per the guidelines.

As part of the GMB, every district is to actively participate and mobilize communities at all levels-blocks & villages- for promoting positive behaviour change on sanitation and hygiene.

Activity on initial day on Saturday, 8th August, e-ratri chaupal was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh through video conference where swachhagrahis, HGBs/village secretaries participated, informed department of PHE & WS.