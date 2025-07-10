ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: East Siang MLAs Meet Sigar Military Officials to Push Dual-Use Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 573 Cr

This meeting follows the Civil-Military Fusion meet held on June 23, 2025, at BRO Brahmank in Pasighat.

Last Updated: 10/07/2025
1 minute read
PASIGHAT–  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  In a strategic move to enhance civil-military infrastructure in East Siang district, three legislators from the region—Oken Tayeng (Mebo), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), and Ninong Ering (Pasighat West)—visited the Sigar Military Station today. This meeting follows the Civil-Military Fusion meet held on June 23, 2025, at BRO Brahmank in Pasighat.

The MLAs, accompanied by PWD and WRD engineers Mano Tayeng and Onit Panyang, presented detailed infrastructure proposals aimed at benefiting both civilians and the military. The key projects include:

  • Mebo–Dhola Double-Lane Road with the Mebo–Kiyit–Namsing link and a 250m bridge over the Taro Tamak River, proposed by MLA Oken Tayeng. The ₹424.27 crore project is crucial for both oil exploration and military logistics.
  • VTI–Komlighat–GTC Bypass Road, proposed by Tapi Darang, aims to ease traffic congestion in Pasighat and requires ₹88 crore.
  • Railway Siding at Sille with a 3.40 km double-lane approach road, pitched by Ninong Ering, estimated at ₹61.51 crore, would facilitate heavy military movement during emergencies.

These projects are envisioned not only to boost regional connectivity but also to prepare for swift defense mobilization in the event of national emergencies.

Speaking to this correspondent, MLA Oken Tayeng emphasized the strategic significance of the Mebo–Dhola Road and the Taro Tamak Bridge. “These routes are lifelines for the people of Lower Mebo and vital for national security. I’m grateful for the Indian Army’s willingness to escalate this to the Centre,” he said.

The MLAs reaffirmed their united commitment to transforming East Siang’s neglected infrastructure landscape. Notably, the Mebo–Dhola Road has suffered decades of government inattention, with multiple sections routinely destroyed by floods from the Siang River.

Timely construction of these projects would not only shorten travel time between Arunachal and Assam but also strengthen national defense capabilities across Siang belt districts, serving as an alternative to overburdened corridors like the Bogibeel and Sadiya bridges.

