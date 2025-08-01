Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

PASIGHAT- In his maiden visit to East Siang district, Mentor Secretary and Commissioner (Personnel, Training & Law), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Yashpal Garg, conducted a comprehensive review of the district’s development progress across key sectors at the DC’s Conference Hall, Pasighat.

Chairing the meeting with Heads of Departments (HoDs) and district officials, Garg took stock of the status of major health, education, power, agriculture, and infrastructure projects, as well as Smart City initiatives and beneficiary-oriented schemes like PMC projects.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Key Highlights:

Garg noted that the meeting helped him understand the ground realities, implementation challenges, and departmental needs in sectors like health, power, and education.

Assured that he would take up the highlighted issues with concerned state-level authorities to ensure timely redressal and project acceleration.

Emphasized his role as a facilitator and bridge, aiming to resolve bottlenecks and assist departments in achieving time-bound development goals.

“New-age infrastructure being developed here has the potential to transform the district. I will work to ensure clarity and support in addressing implementation challenges,” Garg stated.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani expressed her gratitude for the Mentor Secretary’s proactive engagement and appreciated the guidance and encouragement offered to the team.

The meeting was attended by SP Pankaj Lamba, Joint Director BPGH Dr. T. Tali, ADC HQ Tatling Pertin, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, ADC Ruksin Kiron Ningo, Smart City CEO Dr. Manjuli Komut, MEO PMC Jayanti Pertin, Lead Bank Manager, and HoDs from 23 departments.