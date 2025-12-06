Arunachal: East Siang Honours Young TT Champion Riying Modi

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The East Siang Table Tennis Association and the East Siang Olympic Association felicitated Master Riying Modi, son of Toi Modi, for securing three gold medals at the 4th Kalikho Pul State Level Table Tennis Championship–2025 held recently at Tezu in Lohit district.

The felicitation event, held Saturday evening in Pasighat, was attended by District Sports Officer A. Sitek, DTO (Scouts & Guides) T. Padung, Group Captain (Retd.) Mohonto Pangging Pao, Dr. Kaling Jerang, along with veteran table tennis players and sports supporters. Speakers congratulated Riying on his remarkable achievement and encouraged him to keep striving toward national and international representation.

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Major River Clean-up & Demarcation

Speaking to media, Riying shared that the Under-15 and Open Category titles came comfortably, but the Under-19 final proved challenging, as he trailed by two sets before staging a comeback to win 3–2. He credited his victory to his father’s presence and motivation during the match.

A 13-and-a-half-year-old Class X student of Siang Model School, Riying expressed his dream to represent Arunachal Pradesh at national events and hopes to eventually compete at the Olympics for India.

Also Read- Chum Darang Joins Project Muskaan as Child Safety Ambassador

The 4th Late Kalikho Pul Memorial Championship, held from 2–4 December, featured matches across multiple categories including U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, Men’s & Women’s Singles, Doubles and Team Events. Teams from several districts including Lohit, East Siang, S.S.A Miao, Sangay Lhaden Academy, Leparada, Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, and Changlang participated, reflecting the expanding interest in table tennis across Arunachal Pradesh.