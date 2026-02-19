Arunachal: East Siang DA Takes SAKD 2.0 to Remote Namsing

NAMSING- The East Siang District Administration organised Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0 at remote Namsing village on Tuesday, bringing a wide range of government services directly to the rural population of Namsing Circle.

According to officials, more than 500 beneficiaries from Namsing village, Mer, Gadum, Borguli and other adjoining areas availed services during the outreach programme. A total of 27 government departments participated, offering on-the-spot assistance related to administrative documentation, welfare schemes, healthcare and other public services.

Also Read- Keilya Sub-Centre Inaugurated in Lower Subansiri

The programme was inaugurated by ZPM 17 Monggu Banngo II, Neena Megu, who attended as the Chief Guest, in the presence of ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang and Circle Officer Toimi Tagi.

Officials described the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen inclusive governance by reaching remote and underserved communities.

Also Read- IAF Battles Wildfires in Arunachal and Nagaland

As part of the event, a financial literacy camp was conducted jointly by the State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank to educate villagers about banking facilities and social security schemes.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Siang, also organised a legal awareness workshop highlighting available legal aid and support mechanisms for rural residents.

Authorities said the SAKD 2.0 programme aims to bridge the gap between government services and citizens living in far-flung areas by ensuring accessibility and awareness at the grassroots level.