Arunachal: East Siang Clinches Historic HDMT-2025 U-16 Football Title with 4-3 Win Over Leparada

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a pulsating finale witnessed by thousands of football enthusiasts, East Siang district etched its name in history by clinching the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT)-2025 in the U-16 boys football category. The host team edged past Leparada with a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, claiming their maiden HDMT title.

The high-intensity match saw early dominance from East Siang, with goals by Panam Tasung (6′) and Karsing Yirang (15′). A defensive error by Leparada resulted in an own goal (20′), giving East Siang a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Leparada fought back valiantly with goals from Teri Kamdak (35’), Tori Basar (47’, penalty), and another long-range strike in stoppage time (70+1’). Geni Tayeng’s crucial 70th-minute goal sealed the win for East Siang in one of the most dramatic HDMT finals to date.

🏆 Closing Ceremony & Dignitaries

The closing ceremony was attended by Kento Jini, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, who praised the players and emphasized the government’s commitment to grassroots sports development under CM Pema Khandu’s leadership. He highlighted plans for launching more sporting events and infrastructure upgrades, including the proposal to develop a synthetic track at the Pasighat stadium.

Major General (Retd.) Pankaj Saxena, the Guest of Honour, remembered the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada, whose name the tournament honors, urging youth to stay fit and inspired.

MLA Tapi Darang echoed the sentiment, describing HDMT as more than a competition—a symbol of unity and discipline. He submitted a memorandum seeking stadium upgrades under the Khelo India Scheme.

🌟 Individual Awards:

Best Player (Boys): Kenmin Riba (Leparada)

Best Player (Girls): Natali Yamdo (East Siang)

The 8th edition of HDMT concluded on a high note, celebrating not just talent, but teamwork, discipline, and the vibrant spirit of Arunachal’s youth.