Arunachal: East Kameng, Upper Subansiri Win APBA Titles

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association (APBA) concluded the 2nd State Level Basketball Tournament on Sunday, marking five days of competitive matches and rising public interest in the sport across the state. The event, held from 12 to 16 November 2025, brought together teams from multiple districts and highlighted the steady growth of basketball in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament was inaugurated by Neelam John, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, who attended the opening ceremony as Chief Guest. Kamta Lapung, Vice President of the Arunachal Olympic Association, was the Guest of Honour and encouraged athletes to take advantage of the expanding sporting ecosystem in the state.

In the Men’s Category, East Kameng secured the championship title after a strong run marked by tactical discipline and cohesive teamwork. Kamle finished as runners-up, while Kra Daadi claimed the third position. The final match, contested between East Kameng and Kamle, drew significant attention for its intensity and high-quality gameplay.

In the Women’s Category, Upper Subansiri emerged as champions, defeating Leparada in a closely fought final. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) secured third place, showcasing consistency and resilience throughout the tournament.

The closing ceremony on 16 November was attended by Taba Tedir, President of the Arunachal Olympic Association and Chairman of APEDA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. Teli Kali, Sports Officer at the Sports Authority of Arunachal and an office-bearer in multiple sports federations, served as Guest of Honour for the concluding event. Their presence underscored the state’s renewed institutional support for grassroots and competitive sports.

Organisers noted that the tournament served as an important platform for identifying emerging talent while also demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for basketball in the region. APBA thanked participating teams, officials, technical staff, and supporters for contributing to a successful edition of the championship.

The association reiterated its commitment to strengthening basketball infrastructure and creating more competitive opportunities for athletes at the district and state levels.