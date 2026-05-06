Arunachal: East Kameng Records First Successful Adoption Case

SEPPA: In what officials described as a significant milestone in child welfare and rehabilitation, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in East Kameng district has successfully facilitated its first legal adoption case, resulting in the placement of an abandoned child with an adoptive family after nearly three years.

According to officials, the child was found abandoned within the district several years ago, with no trace of parents or guardians. Despite repeated inquiries and efforts by the concerned authorities to identify family members or claimants, no individual came forward.

Following the discovery, the District Child Protection Unit intervened to ensure immediate care, protection and rehabilitation measures in accordance with child protection laws and adoption regulations. Officials stated that the process was conducted with strict adherence to legal procedures, with the child’s welfare remaining the primary consideration throughout.

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The adoption process was carried out under the supervision of Yashaswini B, who also serves as Chairperson of the DCPU in Seppa. Authorities noted that the case required extensive documentation, verification and coordination to ensure a transparent and child-centric process.

Officials said the successful placement of the child into a permanent adoptive family represents not only the completion of a long legal process, but also the beginning of a stable and secure environment for the child.

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The development is being viewed as an important step in strengthening institutional mechanisms related to child welfare and adoption services in the district. Authorities expressed hope that the case would encourage greater awareness and public support for legal adoption and child rehabilitation initiatives.

The DCPU further stated that the success of the case reflects the broader commitment of the child protection system towards ensuring that vulnerable children receive care, protection and opportunities for a dignified life.