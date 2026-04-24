Arunachal: East Kameng Marks Panchayat Day with Grand Event

SEPPA- Panchayat Day 2026 was observed in East Kameng district with an unusually large-scale and coordinated celebration, marking what officials described as a first-of-its-kind district-level event in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme, organised by the Panchayat Department, brought together elected representatives, administrative officials, and community members in Seppa. The event was led by Organising Chairman Pai Pizi Yangfo, with participation from all 13 Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) and staff from Panchayat and block offices.

Deputy Commissioner-level officials and administrative staff received dignitaries, while the formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the sub-divisional administration.

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The celebration was attended by Chief Guest Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women and Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Tagru Kasha attended as Guest of Honour. Other invitees included local leaders and public representatives.

The programme was held under the guidance of Chief Patron Mama Natung and Patron Ealing Tallang, reflecting coordination between political leadership and local governance institutions.

In her address, Pul highlighted the importance of effective implementation of Panchayat and rural development schemes at the grassroots level. She also commended the organisers for conducting the event despite logistical and financial constraints.

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Guest of Honour Tagru Kasha described the initiative as a potential model for other districts. Chief Patron and Patron echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the role of collective effort in strengthening local governance structures.

Organising Chairman Pai Pizi Yangfo acknowledged the contributions of ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs, Block Development Officers, and Panchayat staff. She noted that the event was made possible through coordinated efforts and a shared commitment to improving governance outcomes at the village level.

The programme saw participation from Heads of Departments, administrative officers, and members of the public. Officials stated that the event underscored the importance of Panchayati Raj institutions in decentralised governance.

While Panchayat Day is observed annually across Arunachal Pradesh on April 24, officials said the scale and coordination of this year’s celebration in East Kameng set a precedent for future district-level initiatives.