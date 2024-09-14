Arunachal: East Kameng Launches Swacchata Hi Seva Programme with Mass Cleanliness Drive

SEPPA- The East Kameng District Administration kicked off the Swacchata Hi Seva Programme today, marked by a large-scale cleanliness drive at the I Love Seppa point.

The event was attended by a diverse group of participants, including Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, senior officials from various departments, district police personnel, members of the Kameng River Rejuvenation Club, Gaon Buras, and enthusiastic school students.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana underscored the significance of cleanliness as a fundamental practice for improving public health. “Cleanliness should be ingrained in our daily lives,” Rana remarked.

“It’s not just about keeping our surroundings clean but about fostering a culture of hygiene that will lead to better health outcomes for everyone in the district.”

The Swacchata Hi Seva Programme is part of a broader initiative aimed at transforming hygiene practices into a widespread movement.

The programme seeks to mobilize various stakeholders, including local residents, to actively participate in and promote cleanliness.

The Swacchata Hi Seva Programme aims to create a ripple effect across the district, inspiring residents to embrace cleanliness and hygiene as a communal responsibility.

The drive at I Love Seppa point involved community members collecting litter, cleaning public spaces, and raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

As the programme progresses, the District Administration hopes that the momentum generated today will lead to sustained improvements in cleanliness and public health throughout the region.

By involving diverse groups and emphasizing the long-term benefits of a clean environment, the initiative seeks to foster a culture of wellness and civic pride in East Kameng.