Arunachal: East Kameng Dist Hospital gets Life support Covid-19 medicine and Oxygen concentrator

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPPA- Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung along with Seppa town MLA Tapuk Taku today handed over the Life support Covid-19 medicine and Oxygen concentrator donated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for the East Kameng District Hospital.

Speaking to the reporters at the district hospital here, Natung said that the medicines and oxygen concentrators were supposed to be handed over to the district hospital on Independence Day but due unavoidable circumstances it could not be done.

Natung also said that the Team East Kameng, which includes the four legislators from the district has always ensured better health facilities in the district. Eventually, through individual as well as team effort, many requirements of the hospital has been fulfilled till date, he added.

“Likewise, we have also been doing every effort in government level to meet the other requirements of the district hospital. I appeal the head of the hospital and staffs to provide better hospitality services to patients, in case of any need, inform to the Team East Kameng so that it can be further worked on,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla informed that the district administration has been providing training for specialist doctors and many have returned too.

He also said that the administration in collaboration with district health department is making all efforts to provide best health facility in the rural Public Health Centers (PHC) and Community Health Centers (CHC).

The DC also appealed the minister to look into the need of Gynecologist, Orthopedic other surgeons and a technician to make the Blood bank full functional in the hospital.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer (DMO) Kaya Lapung thanked the CM and Union Law Minister for their kind gesture and hoped that the other needs of the district hospital is being fulfilled in public interest.