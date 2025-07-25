Arunachal: East Kameng Achieves Breakthrough in Last-Mile Healthcare with Drone-Delivered Hepatitis Vaccines

SEPPA- In a remarkable stride towards revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Arunachal Pradesh, East Kameng district has successfully executed a drone-based transportation of Hepatitis vaccines from the District Hospital in Seppa to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bameng.

The initiative, undertaken under the Drone-Based Doorstep Diagnostic Service Project, marks a historic milestone in medical logistics—especially in regions characterized by challenging terrain and limited road connectivity.

Also Read- Mass Awareness Campaign in Wakro Sends Strong Message Against Drug Abuse and Opium Cultivation

The drone, equipped with cold-chain compliance technology, ensured that the vaccines were delivered safely, quickly, and efficiently, bypassing hours of road travel. This mission not only ensured timely immunization services but also established a scalable model for healthcare delivery in remote and inaccessible areas.

Officials from the District Health Department emphasized that this achievement will enhance immunization coverage, support maternal and child health programs, and strengthen emergency medical logistics—all while optimizing operational costs.

Also Read- Arunachal Hosts State-Level Homestay Owners Convention in Itanagar to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The innovation was made possible through inter-departmental collaboration between the District Administration, Health & Family Welfare Department, and technical drone partners under the guidance of the State Innovation Cell and the National Health Mission.

This successful drone delivery sets a precedent for future tech-driven healthcare innovations and reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to reaching the last mile with life-saving services.