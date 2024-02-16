Arunachal: East Kameng achieved 100% Har Ghar Jal Certified District

SEPPA- East Kameng District Celebrated Har Ghar Jal District for 100% saturation by providing Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTCs) with potable drinking water facilities to all the Rural Households of East Kameng District through Jal Jeevan Mission Flagship Programme at Donyi Nyale Namlo Seppa.

District has achieved 100% Har Ghar Jal Certified District on 10th Dec’2023 ahead of Govt. of India deadlines. Among of the district East Kameng is on top five who achieved 100% saturation by providing drinking water facilities to its rural households.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner East Kameng District congratulated to team PHED Seppa & Chayang Tajo Division for achieving Har Ghar Jal District which is dream Mission of Prime of India.

He advised the house presence to protect and preserve water source as drinking water source is drying day by day. The Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) has a major role and responsibilities for upkeeping of water supply assets created.

Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has recently passed a bill called “Arunachal Pradesh Catchment Area Protection Act 2023” which is main motto is to protect the water source for future endeavour. He also appealed all the stake holder to take responsibility to protect the water source and its assets.

While welcoming the house gathering Er. Bimal Welly, Executive Engineer PHE & WS Division Seppa explained the journey through how East Kameng District has achieved its goal for providing Nal Se Jal to all rural households of the district.

Tafang Bagang, Executive Engineer PHE & WS Division Chayang Tajo explained the details of Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking water and Catchment Area Act – 2023 and Operational & Maintenance Guidelines of VWSC for its role responsibility through Power Point Presentation.

Programme concluded with the distribution of mementos, certificate and cash incentive to the best performing VWSCs, best performing field staffs and best woman trained for FTK handling.