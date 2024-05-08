ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Earthquake of 3.1 intensity hits Lower Subansiri

There was no preliminary information about any kind of damage to life or property.

Last Updated: May 8, 2024
Less than a minute
Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh:  Arunachal Pradesh was struck by a mild earthquake on Wednesday morning. The intensity of the quake was measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh:  Arunachal Pradesh was struck by a mild earthquake on Wednesday morning. The intensity of the quake was measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the Lower Subansiri at 4.55 am.

“EQ of M: 3.1, On: 08/05/2024 04:55:37 IST, Lat: 27.59 N, Long: 93.91 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

The National Sismology Department said that the information about its epicentre was yet to be determined.

Related Articles

There was no preliminary information about any kind of damage to life or property.

Tags
Last Updated: May 8, 2024
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

ITANAGAR- A male Asiatic black bear cub was rescued from the Sagalee region of Papum Pare district by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Orphaned Asiatic black bear cub gets a new lease on life at CBRC

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Arunachal: APCC alleged discrepancies during re-polling at Dingsar and Lengi PS

Arunachal: APCC alleged discrepancies during re-polling at Dingsar and Lengi PS

Arunachal: District offices must automate their data- Governor

Arunachal: District offices must automate their data- Governor

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button