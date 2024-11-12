ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Earthquake Mock Exercise Conducted in Seppa

November 12, 2024
Arunachal: Earthquake Mock Exercise Conducted in Seppa

SEPPA- To strengthen disaster preparedness in East Kameng, the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Hollongi, in collaboration with the East Kameng District Administration, conducted a comprehensive district-level earthquake mock exercise in Seppa.

The exercise, held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyan Nikketan, aimed to assess the region’s preparedness for earthquake-related emergencies and ensure effective coordination among various response agencies.

In addition to the search and rescue operations, emergency medical units were set up to treat simulated victims, showcasing the preparedness of medical teams in handling mass casualties during a disaster scenario. The demonstration aimed to reinforce the importance of timely and effective medical response in disaster management.

This district-level mock exercise follows a tabletop disaster management simulation conducted on November 11, 2024, which further contributed to refining response strategies and ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned in their approach to disaster management.

The exercise, which was attended by approximately 800 participants, including students and local residents, was followed by a debriefing session.

Key dignitaries present during the exercise included Ashok Tajo, ADC Seppa, K. Riba C.O, Seppa, M. Yarang, DSP, Seppa and Kelay Sono, DDMO East Kameng.

The East Kameng district administration expressed its commitment to organizing regular preparedness exercises and training programs to further enhance the district’s disaster resilience and ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

