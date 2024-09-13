Arunachal: e-services facilities launched in Nahalagun SP Office

NAHARLAGUN- The e-service platform under the Online Service Plus has been launched in the office of the Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, to streamline and provide easy access to the following essential online services, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) NOC for Tender (NOCT) Domestic Help Verification (DHV) Tenant Verification (TV) Lost Certificate (LC) Arms License Verification (ALV)

This initiative aims to reduce the need for physical visits to police stations while offering a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly service. Applicants can now apply from the comfort of their homes, making the process quicker and more convenient.

Applicants residing within the jurisdiction of SP, ICR Naharlagun, are eligible to apply for these services.

To apply, please visit: https://serviceonline.gov.in