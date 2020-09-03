Arunachal: Dy CM handed over first Corona Warriors Insurance amount of Rs. 50 lakhs to the family of Late Sangpuia Tayo

ADVERTISEMENT

Namsai : Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein handed over first Corona Warriors Insurance amount of Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees fifty lakhs) to the family of Late Sangpuia Tayo through a virtual meeting at NIC Tezu today. Late Tayo, a contigency driver attached with the Zonal General Hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu lost his life in a road accident on July 4 last at Lathao while performing his duty in the line of COVID-19.

Mein while handing over the Insurance amount paid his tribute to the corona warrior Late Sangpuia Tayo. He also consoled the family members of Late Tayo and assured to extend all possible assistance to them. He also advised the family to remain strong and courageous in this tragic times.

Health Minister, Alo Libang who also attended the Virtual Meeting applauded corona warrior team of Lohit for successfully treating and discharging the 1st COVID-19 patient of Arunachal Pradesh which has paved the way and encouraged the rest of the State to take up COVID-19 cases without hesitation.

Health Minister also stated that Arunachal Pradesh is 2nd highest in the country in Corona cure rate and said there is no need to panic but appealed the people to remain alert and maintain the social distancing norms and SOPs.

While releasing the insurance amount to the family, Libang informed that this is the 1st corona warrior insurance in the whole of North East region that has been provided to the next of kin of the corona warrior who had lost their life in the line of COVID-19 duty.

DMO Tezu, Dr S Chai Pul expressed her gratitude to all concerned for quick processing and delivery of insurance amount to the bereaved family. The insurance amount has been transferred by the New India Insurance Co. Ltd. Guwahati (Assam) to the bank account of Smti. Radhika Chetry Tayo, wife of Late Tayo.

Smti. Siam Thanggi, Mother of Late Sangpuia Tayo thanked all concerned for helping the family in this hour of distress.

Prince Dhawan, DC Lohit, Dr S Chai Pul DMO Tezu, June Kadu DIO NIC Tezu were also present among others.