Arunachal: Dy CM, CS jointly flag off 28 Sanitation Vehicles of IMC

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary –Naresh Kumar jointly flagged off the 28 Sanitation vehicles of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in presence of Mayor-IMC, Tame Phassang, Corporators, Commissioner-IMC, official and sanitation workers here on Tuesday at IG Park.

Addressing the gathering, Dy CM Chowna Mein appreciated the IMC and its officials for procuring the sanitation vehicles for the betterment of the IMC. Stating solid waste management as one of the major challenges, he also urged the denizens to confer equal support to make Itanagar one of the cleanest Capitals in the country.

He also assured to extend all possible support to the IMC and suggested the IMC officials to submit the required budget to the Department so that it will be incorporated in the ensuing Budget session.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that, at least 28 sanitation vehicles have been flagged-off today and also added that proposals for more vehicles are in pipeline. Stating that, he asserted that, now the problems related to the unavailability of vehicles in the various wards will be solved. Earlier, one vehicle had to visit two-three wards to collect the garbage but now two-or-three vehicles will visit the single ward in a day.

He further requested the denizens not to throw garbage in open space but to collect it in designated places or hand it over to the sanitation workers in the morning.

Phassang also expressed gratitude to the state government, CM , DCM and Chief Secretary for their support in procuring the vehicles. He also informed that the State government has assured to enhance the Grant-in-Aid of IMC from Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 6 Crore, it will help the corporation work more efficiently.

Mayor also informed that to dispose of the garbage, Solid Waste Management plants are being established in Karsingsa and Chimpu. Moreover, he appealed to the denizens to confer equal support to the IMC to make the Itanagar capital region as cleanest capital.

