Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein joins Solung Festival Celebration in Roing

ROING- Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM Chowna Mein attended the Solung GI: DI 2024 celebration held in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley District, as the Chief Guest today. The Central Solung Festival Celebration of LDV joined by all the villages of Adi community marked its beginning today at Roing and will continue till the 13th of September 2024.

Mein while extending his best wishes to the Adi community commended the organizing committee for the warm reception and hospitality which is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Adi community.

While addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM underscored the importance of honouring the long-standing traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes and emphasized upon finding a balance between modernity and ancient traditions, advocating for the maintenance of cultural practices as a crucial step in preserving the State’s rich cultural heritage.

He noted that with the careful preservation of Arunachal’s rich biodiversity along with its diverse cultural landscape comprising of around 26 major tribes, the State could become one of the most beautiful tourists destinations in the region. In this context, Mein focused on the Govt’s vision to establish dedicated Gurukuls pertaining to each indigenous tribe across the State, to educate and preserve cultural traditions, languages and folktales.

Speaking on the progress and economic prospects of the State, Mein highlighted the various government initiatives aimed at boosting economic activities, including advancements in the tourism sector through the construction of the 218 km long Assam-Arunachal railway line project, routed via the sacred pilgrimage site of Parshuram Kund.

He also stated the 12,500 MW hydropower projects to be taken up by CPSUs viz., NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC & SJVN in the region is in various stages and set to commence in the following years 2025 (5 projects), in 2026 (3 projects) and in 2027 (3 projects). It will meet the power needs of the State as well as the Nation and will also foster rapid economic development in the State.

Mein further stated that large dams will bring multiple benefits to the State as these are all multi-purpose projects. We will not only harness power from it but will also moderate floods in the downstream by regulating the water flow of the rivers and will also harness the water for irrigation purposes, fisheries besides boosting tourism of the State and employment generation.

Highlighting the economic benefits of the State from large Hydropower Projects, Mein said that the State will get an investment of Rs 1,50,000 Cr with an equity share of 24% ownership amounting to Rs 36000 Cr ownership which will generate Rs 1836 Cr per annum revenue for the State(from equity). In addition to it, we will also get 12 % free power and 1% for Local Area Development. He added that all these will benefits the coming and next generations of the State.

Mein also informed that along with the Large Hydropower Projects, our Govt is also committed to developing small hydro projects like micro and mini hydel projects in the border villages of Arunachal Pradesh, which will benefit remote villages, defence personnel and military set up stationed in those areas.

The celebration was also attended by Minister of Science & Technology and Cultural Affairs, Dasanglu Pul as Guest of Honour, Former CM, Mukut Mithi, MLA Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, MLA Anini Mopi Mihu, MLA Tezu Dr Mohesh Chai, MLA Dambuk Puinnyo Apum, DC, SP, HoDs, panchayat & public leaders, CBOs, GBs and other distinguished guests.