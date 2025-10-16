Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre

ITANAGAR- In a significant step toward cultural preservation and community welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Traditional Mishmi Hut and the Hostel-cum-Guest House at the Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre (MCHC), Jollang, Itanagar. The event was attended by community leaders, members of the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), and representatives from various tribal organisations.

Congratulating the Mishmi Welfare Society for its dedication to promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Mishmi community, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Centre is “a landmark initiative that reflects the community’s commitment to preserving its traditions while serving society.”

Mein lauded the establishment as both a cultural hub and a support facility for students, patients, and visitors from remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed gratitude to the local community for generously donating land for the Centre, calling it “a noble gesture that enabled the creation of vital cultural and welfare infrastructure.”

The newly inaugurated hostel facility is expected to greatly benefit students and patients visiting Itanagar for education or medical treatment, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Addressing the youth, the Deputy Chief Minister encouraged them to remain disciplined, focus on education and competitive examinations, and contribute actively to the State’s progress. He advised them to utilise opportunities under government schemes such as the Krishi Yojana and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana, emphasising self-reliance over dependency on government employment.

Highlighting the Government’s broader vision, Mein said that tourism and hydropower will be the key drivers of Arunachal Pradesh’s economic growth. He mentioned the development of the Eastern Tourism Circuit, designed to showcase the State’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that ongoing infrastructure development will further enhance connectivity, boost local economies, and generate employment for taxi operators, homestay owners, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

Concluding his address, Mein said the Mishmi Cultural Heritage Centre will stand as a beacon of cultural pride, learning, and community service, and assured full support from the State Government in promoting the indigenous heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Cultural Affairs Dasanglu Pul, Advisor (Tourism) Mopi Mihu, members of the Mishmi Welfare Society, and other dignitaries.