Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Flags off DAO Cycling Expedition in Commemoration of the 62nd Walong Day

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the DAO Cycling Expedition from the Golden Pagoda in Namsai to Namti, organized by the 181 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army to commemorate the 62nd Walong Day.

The event brought together a diverse group of 62 cyclists, including 12 girl cyclists and local boys from the region, alongside members of the Indian Army, ITBP, and others.

The occasion was marked by a vibrant cultural performance by the Tai Khamti and Singpho community, as well as a combat demonstration by the Indian Army.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Mein congratulated the 181 Mountain Brigade for organizing this inspiring event and reaffirmed the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s strong support. He praised the initiative for its dual purpose – honoring the sacrifices of the brave soldiers during the 1962 Walong war and promoting the development of tourism in the State.

“The Walong War in 1962 was a pivotal moment in our history, where our soldiers showcased unmatched valor and determination against the Chinese forces. We commemorate this day to honor their sacrifices, I recall, as a schoolboy in Class 4 or 5, hearing news of the war in my village. Our society, rather than retreating, chose to stand by our Indian Army, and many volunteered to aid our troops. This is a historic event that continues to inspire us today.” he added.

He further added, “Despite immense hardships, our Jawans fought bravely to protect our frontier. Arunachal Pradesh may be a state of diverse tribes, cultures, and languages, but we are united by our deep patriotism, which resounds across the State.”

Wishing the participants of the cycle expedition, especially the 12 young girl cyclists, Mein expressed his vision to make this event an international affair in the future, encouraging greater participation. He also emphasized the importance of promoting sports, including cycling, as a means of fostering physical and mental fitness among the youth.

On the occasion, several achievers and prominent social contributors were also felicitated for their significant contributions to the community.

The cycle expedition not only serves as a tribute to the brave hearts of 1962 but also as a reminder of Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to national unity, strength, and resilience.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Education & Tourism, P.D. Sona, Minister of Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, etc, Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Mopi Mihu, Puinnyo Apum, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Namsai C.R. Khampa, DC Tezu, K N Damo, GOC Dao Division, Major General V.S. Deshpande, GOC Red Shield Division, Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, Commander Lohit Brigade, Brigadier Arun Awasthy, Dy GOC Dao Division, Brigadier Jadhav, Chief General Manager NEEPCO Vijay Kumar among others.