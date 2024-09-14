Itanagar

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Governor shared his views and concerns about timely management of infrastructure projects and ‘ease of doing business’ in the State.

Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th September 2024.

They discussed the need for Border Area Security and important infrastructure, energy, health and education projects, which contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the State.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Governor emphasized the need to imbibe technology for monitoring infrastructure projects, Vibrant Border Village programmes, anti-drug operations, disaster management and parameters related to health, education and tourism departments.

The Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor on steps being taken by the State Government to progress hydroelectric power projects, vital for State’s security and revenue generation.

Also Read- Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

The Governor conveyed his appreciation for the manner in which proactive measures, like ‘Chintan Shivir’ for implementing new education policy and seminars to enhance agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry have been conducted by the State recently.

They also discussed the budgetary allocations to key sectors and the need to focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports and farming in the State.

Also Read- ITBP IG calls on the Governor

The Governor shared his views and concerns about timely management of infrastructure projects and ‘ease of doing business’ in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the Governor of constant focus and management of projects in a deliberate and transparent manner by the State.

Tags
Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh meets with former PM of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile

delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh meets with former PM of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile

Arunachal: State Agriculture Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: State Agriculture Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Tirap, Changlang & Longding District Toppers of Class X & XII felicitated

Arunachal: Tirap, Changlang & Longding District Toppers of Class X & XII felicitated

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button