Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th September 2024.

They discussed the need for Border Area Security and important infrastructure, energy, health and education projects, which contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the State.

The Governor emphasized the need to imbibe technology for monitoring infrastructure projects, Vibrant Border Village programmes, anti-drug operations, disaster management and parameters related to health, education and tourism departments.

The Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor on steps being taken by the State Government to progress hydroelectric power projects, vital for State’s security and revenue generation.

Also Read- Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

The Governor conveyed his appreciation for the manner in which proactive measures, like ‘Chintan Shivir’ for implementing new education policy and seminars to enhance agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry have been conducted by the State recently.

They also discussed the budgetary allocations to key sectors and the need to focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports and farming in the State.

Also Read- ITBP IG calls on the Governor

The Governor shared his views and concerns about timely management of infrastructure projects and ‘ease of doing business’ in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the Governor of constant focus and management of projects in a deliberate and transparent manner by the State.