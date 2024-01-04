Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th December 2024. They exchanged New Year greetings and discussed developmental issues in the State.

The Governor emphasized on special focus on hydropower and tourism sectors, particularly, eco, adventure and religious tourism in the New Year. He said that these two sectors have huge potential in the State, in addition to horticulture due to conducive terrain for prized items, like Kiwi, orange and apple.

The Governor, who visited remote administrative headquarters of Vijoynagar and its area, suggested for promotion of non-conventional energy resources, such as solar lighting to provide basic needs of the local denizens but at the same time, minimum interference to the natural habitat of treasured flora and fauna of the State. He also called for expansion of tourism infrastructure in anticipation of tourist inflow in the future in the traveler’s preferred places.

The Governor advised the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Minister of Economics and Statistics for automation of the data of the State. He underscored that office automation will help the Government in comparative analysis of decadal growth of the State and in identifying areas, which requires more attention, funding and initiatives.

The Governor commended the Deputy Chief Minister for the enthusiastic participation of the State Government and State Machinery in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Sewa Aapke Dwar campaigns in reaching out to the people and providing benefits under various schemes and programmes to the eligible beneficiaries.

He also appreciated the district administrations, which are putting in lots of effort in realizing the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister before the ensuing Republic Day.