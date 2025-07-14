Arunachal: DWSM Reviews Jal Jeevan Mission 2025 in Papum Pare

YUPIA- The District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), Papum Pare, convened a strategic review meeting under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, to assess the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2025, with a strong emphasis on verifying left-out households, plastic waste recycling, and protection of water sources.

During the session, Executive Engineers from Yupia, Sagalee, Naharlagun, and Itanagar divisions presented initial data identifying 219 habitations as left-out or emerging under the JJM framework.

DC Vishakha Yadav highlighted the importance of accurate surveys to prevent duplication and data inconsistencies. She directed the Member Secretary, DWSM, to form verification boards led by administrative officers from the respective jurisdictions. These boards will conduct ground-level checks using uniform formats to ensure transparency and consistency.

The DC also stressed the need for departmental convergence, particularly between the Urban Development (UD) and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS) departments, for efficient solid and plastic waste management. She instructed the AE of the Itanagar Division to begin identifying potential recycling vendors to address the escalating plastic waste issue.

A critical concern was raised by Er. Debia Padang, Executive Engineer (PHE & WS, Itanagar), regarding unchecked deforestation and earth cutting in Mopu and Mehi catchment zones, which are essential water sources for Itanagar and Naharlagun. He warned that such environmental degradation poses a serious threat to the region’s groundwater table and called for urgent administrative action.

Other Key Issues Discussed:

Protection of natural water sources from pollution

Promotion of rainwater harvesting

Strengthening water source recharge techniques

Enhancing rural sanitation and hygiene initiatives

The review was attended by ADC Tame Yajum, DMO Dr. Reena Ronya, DAO Maze Peil, executive engineers from multiple divisions, and other members of the DWSM.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment toward achieving universal and sustainable drinking water access in Papum Pare district by 2025.