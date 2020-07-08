Arunachal: DVO inspected fish and meat market at 2 mile

Pasighat ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In a surprise checking and inspection to the meat vendors of Fish and Meat Market at 2 Mile, Gumin Nagar here today, District Veterinary Officer ( DVO ) , Dr. T. Taggu asked all fish and meat vendors to obtain fitness certificate of their fish and meat items before sale.

Dr. Taggu who inspected the meat market along with his staff informed that, the inspection and checking is done as a precautionary measure for any possible spread of diseases arising out of meat or live poultry. DVO has also instructed the meat vendors to strictly follow the rate fixed by the District Administration and the selling of meat outside the designated market is completely illegal and punishable offense.

When asked about ‘what the department doing in checking the selling of meat at various pockets of the town like Mirbuk Charali, GTC etc with high price’, Dr. Taggu informed that, those selling meat at restricted areas are illegal and shall be initiated legal course of action if found them selling. Regarding the high price illegal sale we had made a raid at GTC but didn’t find the vendor illegally selling meat at high rate.

DVO also said that, only licensed vendors are allowed to sell meat and fish in the designated fish and meat market at 2 Mile, Gumin Nagar and anyone of vendors found violating the government direction, i.e. selling of meat without fitness certificate and with high rate other than fixed government rate, will be taken stern action while cancelling their license etc.

DVO Dr. Taggu has also urged all meat vendors to cooperate the government orders at this trying times as the District Administration is doing all these preventive measures to protect the people of Pasighat.