Arunachal

Arunachal: Dukam Inaugurates New District Emporium at Pasighat, Calls for Vibrant Hub of Innovative Products

Dukam emphasized that the new District Emporiums must serve as vibrant hubs for marketing innovative products of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Last Updated: 06/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dukam Inaugurates New District Emporium at Pasighat, Calls for Vibrant Hub of Innovative Products

PASIGHAT-  Minister for Textiles & Handicrafts, Sericulture Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Labour Employment & IPR, Nyato Dukam, today inaugurated the new District Emporium at Pasighat in the presence of MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Onit Panyang, Likha Soni, DC East Siang Sonalika Jiwani, senior officials, SHG members, weavers, and artisans.

Dukam emphasized that the new District Emporiums must serve as vibrant hubs for marketing innovative products of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), artisans, and weavers, in line with the government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative aimed at strengthening the handloom sector.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

“SHG members are the true embodiment of Shashakt Arunachal. These emporiums will not only promote local crafts but also create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural artisans, skilled weavers, and budding entrepreneurs,” Dukam said.

Joint Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, T.C. Kapa, informed that the Pasighat Emporium, executed by WRD Pasighat Division, is part of a statewide phased initiative to upgrade and revamp District Government Emporiums under the 2023–25 Budget announcement.

Also Read- 800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

Cluster development efforts in Mebo and Oyan, including support in the form of worksheds, solar lighting units, skill development, and exposure visits, were also highlighted. Beneficiary Yedin Borang shared her success story, emphasizing how such initiatives are uplifting women weavers’ economies.

Tags
Last Updated: 06/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Conducts Awareness Session at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Conducts Awareness Session at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Dhakpa Pangcheng Employee Welfare Association Felicitates NEET 2025 Qualifiers in Lungla

Arunachal: Dhakpa Pangcheng Employee Welfare Association Felicitates NEET 2025 Qualifiers in Lungla

Arunachal: Tangyom Tsogpa NGO Hands Over Kundu Legpa Building to Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, Tawang

Arunachal: Tangyom Tsogpa NGO Hands Over Kundu Legpa Building to Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, Tawang

Arunachal: NDMA & SDMA Delegation Reviews Disaster Preparedness in Tawang

Arunachal: NDMA & SDMA Delegation Reviews Disaster Preparedness in Tawang

Arunachal: 'Without Mother Tongue and Culture, Development Remains Incomplete'- CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: ‘Without Mother Tongue and Culture, Development Remains Incomplete’- CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: GUPS Kharteng Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

Arunachal: GUPS Kharteng Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

Three Arunachal Pradesh Scholars Showcase Tribal Cultural Research at Prestigious MICOLLAC-2025 in Malaysia

Three Arunachal Pradesh Scholars Showcase Tribal Cultural Research at Prestigious MICOLLAC-2025 in Malaysia

Arunachal: Lohit District Administration’s School Visiting Program Inspires Students with Motivation, Discipline, and Awareness

Arunachal: Lohit District Administration’s School Visiting Program Inspires Students with Motivation, Discipline, and Awareness

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Bust Inter-State Bike-Lifting Gang: Three Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered, Four Accused Arrested

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Bust Inter-State Bike-Lifting Gang: Three Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered, Four Accused Arrested

Arunachal: Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang East Unit Donates 513 Books to Needy Students of Govt. Primary School, JNC Campus

Arunachal: Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang East Unit Donates 513 Books to Needy Students of Govt. Primary School, JNC Campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button