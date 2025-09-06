Arunachal: Dukam Inaugurates New District Emporium at Pasighat, Calls for Vibrant Hub of Innovative Products

PASIGHAT- Minister for Textiles & Handicrafts, Sericulture Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Labour Employment & IPR, Nyato Dukam, today inaugurated the new District Emporium at Pasighat in the presence of MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Onit Panyang, Likha Soni, DC East Siang Sonalika Jiwani, senior officials, SHG members, weavers, and artisans.

Dukam emphasized that the new District Emporiums must serve as vibrant hubs for marketing innovative products of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), artisans, and weavers, in line with the government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative aimed at strengthening the handloom sector.

“SHG members are the true embodiment of Shashakt Arunachal. These emporiums will not only promote local crafts but also create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural artisans, skilled weavers, and budding entrepreneurs,” Dukam said.

Joint Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, T.C. Kapa, informed that the Pasighat Emporium, executed by WRD Pasighat Division, is part of a statewide phased initiative to upgrade and revamp District Government Emporiums under the 2023–25 Budget announcement.

Cluster development efforts in Mebo and Oyan, including support in the form of worksheds, solar lighting units, skill development, and exposure visits, were also highlighted. Beneficiary Yedin Borang shared her success story, emphasizing how such initiatives are uplifting women weavers’ economies.