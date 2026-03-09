Arunachal: DUA Urges Statewide Ban on Tobacco Products

ITANAGAR — A delegation from Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex on Monday and submitted a petition seeking a comprehensive statewide ban on tobacco, gutka and pan masala products.

The delegation was led by Dr. Gumjum Haider, former State Information Commissioner and chairman of the organisation. During the meeting, the group highlighted what it described as an escalating public health challenge linked to the widespread use of tobacco-related products in the state.

DUA said the petition was submitted as part of its broader “Pan Arunachal” initiative aimed at promoting unity and social development across tribal communities in the state.

According to Haider, the increasing availability and consumption of gutka, pan masala and other tobacco products have contributed to serious health concerns, including oral cancer and heart-related diseases. He also raised concerns about the impact of public spitting and littering associated with these products, stating that it has led to visible deterioration of public spaces such as hospitals, educational institutions and government offices.

The organisation argued that such habits are not traditionally rooted in the indigenous culture of the region and may undermine long-standing social values. It also linked the issue to broader goals of public cleanliness and community health, suggesting that the government’s development vision should include efforts to reduce tobacco consumption.

Following the interaction with the Chief Minister, the delegation also met Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Legislative Assembly office to brief him on the petition and the proposal for coordinated administrative action.

DUA further urged the state government to undertake large-scale awareness campaigns and involve local representatives such as corporators and panchayat members in spreading public health awareness across the state, including in remote villages.

The organisation also expressed its willingness to collaborate with government departments in conducting sensitisation programmes and community outreach initiatives.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the interaction with the delegation as “meaningful” and appreciated the group’s engagement on issues concerning public health and social responsibility.

The proposal for a statewide ban on tobacco products is likely to require further examination by relevant departments, including public health authorities and regulatory agencies, before any policy decision is taken.