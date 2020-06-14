Arunachal: DUA salutes frontline workers fighting  against Covid-19

Banderdewa- The members of Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) on Sunday visited the Banderdewa checkgate and meet the frontline workers which include from Health department, police, Veterinary, IMC, PHED, APMC, Power and others and express gratitude for their services rendering in fighting against Coronavirus (Covid-19) in state.

The DUA team interacted all the frontline workers and termed them as warriors and salute all those who are supporting the government and administration and serving the humanity.

On the occasion facemask, sanitizer, gloves and food items were distributed to them by the DUA.

DUA Chairman Gumjum Haider saluted the frontline workers. “Putting their own life at risk the frontline workers including health workers, police and administrative officials and staffs of IMC and others who are working in the field are protecting us.

We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. He also spoke about the objectives of the organization which is to forge a united Arunachal.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal unit Vice president Dr Kesang Thogdok speaking on the occasion appealed to the people to follow the directives issued by the health department, police and administration which are in the larger interest of the general masses.

He however said that time has come and there is no options but to use face mask all the time when one is out of house and maintain social distancing and use of sanitizers and washing of hands frequently.

Incident Commander and Circle officer Bitu Kri, Naharlagun SDPO, Riki Kamsi among other officers from administration and police officers were present on the occasion.