Arunachal: DTFI meeting on Special Vaccination Campaign held at GTG Hospital

Arunachal

Last Updated: February 28, 2023
ZIRO-    The District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) conducted a special vaccination campaign meeting at the conference hall of Gyati Takka General Hospital here today.

The vaccination campaign would be launched on 6th March next and end on 20th March. During the campaign, vaccinations would be given to children aged between 0 to 2 years who had missed or dropped out from vaccinations and to pregnant women.

Arunachal: Ziro gears up to receive Nitin Gadkari

Also, vaccinations to children aged between 9 months to 5 years who had missed measles rubella vaccinations would also be given as part of measles rubella elimination goal by 2023. Routine vaccinations to children aged between 10 to 16 years would also be administered during the campaign.

During the meeting, it was decided to give wide publicity and awareness generation to the stakeholders, motivation of staffs by respective controlling officers for effective implementation of the programme and issue of instructions to Anganwadi workers by DD ICDS for community mobilization of the stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman District Health Society Bamin Nime and DTFI members comprising DFWO Dr. Sinpor Rigia, DD, ICDS Dani Yami, DSP Ojing Lego, EAC (Dev) Tage Tatung, Station Director AIR Ziro Hage Tachang, MS GTGH Dr. Koj Jarbo, and DPM NHM Ziro Nani Nado.

