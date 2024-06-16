Arunachal: DSOAA pins hope on Pema Khandu 3.0 Govt. to continue fulfilling aspirations of state govt. employees

ITANAGAR- The Directorate Service Officers Association Arunachal (DSOAA) hoped the Pema Khandu 3.0 govt. would continue to meet the aspirations of the state govt. employees.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Pema Khandu for assuming third time office as chief minister, DSOAA president Yumlum Kaha, Director Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs and general secretary Wangton Lowang, Deputy Director Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding said DSOAA with over 30,000 govt. employees under its umbrella spread across all over the state is willing to cooperate and work hand-in-hand with Pema Khandu govt. in the interest of people of the state.

While informing that team DSOAA would work with zeal and enthusiasm with the new Govt., it also informed that DSOAA would whole-heartedly cooperate and support the govt. in implementing the various govt. flagship programmes, policies and projects for welfare and prosperity of the people of the state.

While wishing for the state to shine in all fronts under the dynamic leadership of young and energetic chief minister Pema Khandu, DSOAA also hoped the CM would be sympathetic in meeting the aspirations and welfare of DSOAA members, which is the conglomeration of largest no. of state Govt. employees.

Meanwhile, the DSOAA members also resolved to undertake intensive District tours touching all the districts, interacting with district DSOAA members and eliciting their feedbacks to make DSOAA more vibrant and inclusive.