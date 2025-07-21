Arunachal: DSOAA Delegation Calls on CS to Oppose Encadrement of Director Posts into APCS Cadre

ITANAGAR – A delegation from the Directorate Service Officers’ Association of Arunachal (DSOAA), led by President Yumlam Kaha, Director of SJETA, and General Secretary Wangton Lowang, Deputy Director of DoTCL, met Chief Secretary Manish Gupta at his office chamber in the Civil Secretariat to submit their grievance regarding the state government’s move to examine the feasibility of encadrement of Director-level posts into the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) cadre.

The delegation expressed strong opposition to the proposal, which would affect ten departmental Director posts from the following line departments:

Rural Development

Industry

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Civil Aviation

SIRD

Indigenous Affairs

Department of Tirap, Changlang & Longding (DoTCL)

Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DOKA)

Land Management

Lokayukta

The DSOAA delegation reminded the Chief Secretary that the State Cabinet in May 2017 had already approved the de-cadrement of Director posts from the APCS cadre and recommended their encadrement to eligible departmental officers. The current move, they argued, contradicts the spirit of that cabinet decision and undermines the aspirations of career officers serving in specialized departments.

In their memorandum, DSOAA emphasized that many officers currently serving as Joint Directors or in equivalent positions were recruited through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). These officers, they said, have put in years of dedicated departmental service with the legitimate expectation of career progression to the post of Director.

“If these Director posts are encadred to APCS, it will not only block our promotion avenues but also deeply demoralize officers who have grown within the system and possess technical and administrative expertise,” the memorandum stated.

The Chief Secretary Manish Gupta gave the delegation a patient and sympathetic hearing and assured them that the matter would be examined fairly and justly.

The delegation included departmental officers from Industry, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rural Development, Land Management, and others.