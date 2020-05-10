Arunachal: Drug Racket Busted in Bomdila, 4 including One IRBn constable arrested

Bomdila- Anti Narcotics Squad (ANS) of West Kameng district police has busted a drug racket in Bomdila, informed Raja Banthia, Superintendent of Police, West Kameng.

On the basis of a tip On 08/05/20, SI Krishnendu Dev, OC Bomdila PS & his team intercepted an Alto car driven by alleged accused Dibyajyoti Patro with one Norbu Monpa who were coming from Bhalukpong and recovered 12.5 grams of narcotic drugs HEROIN in presence of Executive Magistrate Ms Yangchen from the car which they concealed inside the bonnet of the said car very smartly. Accused were taken into custody for further investigation.

Sustained interrogation of both the accused led the police to Mr. Kalido Pertin who is a post master in Bomdila. He was arrested for financing this purchase with cash amount of Rs 1.15 lakhs in order to procure heroin from Tezpur, Assam.

One IRBn constable who assisted the peddlers to cross the drugs through Bhalukpong check gate has also been arrested. In this regard a case vide Bomdila PS case no 24/20 u/s 21(b)/27/27(A)/29 of NDPS Act registered and all the above arrested accused were produced before Special Judge, Bomdila and remanded in police custody.

On the very next day on 09/05/20, a team of Bomdila Police & Special Branch led by SI K Dev arrested one more peddler Md Mansu Ansari alias Sheru from 5mile, Bomdila and recovered 5 vials of narcotic drugs HEROIN from his possession in connection with Bomdila PS Case no 25/20 u/s 21/27/29 of NDPS Act and placed in police custody now. Interrogation so far has revealed that his area of operation is Dirang.

West Kameng district police established Anti Narcotics Squad earlier this year to tackle the menace of drugs in the district. It launched Operation Minesweeper in the month of April by constituting a dedicated and specialized team under the supervision of DySP S N Phaichelupa.

Last month, on 03/04/2020 a team of ANS led by SI Leiki Norbu OC PS Balemu arrested two peddlers namely Sonu Rai and Sonam Gombu and recovered 46 vials of narcotic drugs HEROIN from their possession which they procured from Assam and were trafficking into West Kameng through jungle route.

Later the team arrested Peddler namely Namgey Tsering from Kalaktang and recovered four vials of narcotic drugs HEROIN from his possession and suspected to be stolen motorcycle. Following their interrogation, another team of ANS led by SI Namsa OC PS Kalaktang arrested alleged Arjun Tamang alias Nima Tsering Tamang and recovered 246 empty vials and HEROIN from his possession and one suspected to be stolen motorcycle. Investigation revealed that he is involved in dealing with stolen motorcycles, peddling cannabis and Heroin in West Kameng, Tawang and adjoining areas of Assam.

All of them were arrested in connection with Balemu PS case no 04/20 u/s 21(b)/27 of NDPS Act which is now investigated by SI Dev and placed in judicial custody. However alleged accused Namgey Tsering has been released on bail by Special court, Bomdila.

SP Raja Banthia appreciated the work of Anti Narcotics Squad for their commitment and commendable job despite of engagement in duty as frontline warriors of COVID-19. He appealed the CBOs of the district to come forward and work with police to eradicate this menace from the region.