Arunachal: drug peddler with 64.6 gms heroin arrested in Ziro

ZIRO- The Ziro Police team on Wednesday arrested one drug peddler and recovered suspected heroin from his possession, informed a senior police officer. He was identified as Amit Doley.

The arrest was made based on a information that one drug peddler named Amit Doley has arrived in Ziro, Hapoli from Assam and he is in possession of suspected heroin.

Acting on the tip off, a team was constituted which was led by SDPO O. Lego and comprising Insp. R. Borang, SI J. Doye, ASI’s P. Nobin, C. Talo, T. Toma and Ct. R. Bangyang under close supervision of SP Ziro.

The team immediately sprang into action and extensive manhunt began using both Technical surveillance and conventional policing.

After rigorous search the whereabouts of alleged accused was successfully found in Hotel Piisapu, Hapoli.

The police team with executive magistrate and independent witness reached hotel and conducted a thorough search where the accused was staying and found 46 no.s of plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 64.6 gms from his possession.

A case has been registered under section 21(b) of NDPS Act and endorsed to SI J.Doye for investigation. Further investigation underway.