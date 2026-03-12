Arunachal: Drug Peddler Held with 17.88g Suspected Heroin in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Under the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Pasighat and seized approximately 17.88 grams (gross weight) of suspected heroin, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

According to police officials, the operation was conducted following credible intelligence regarding the possession and sale of narcotic substances in the area. Acting on the tip-off, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police, in collaboration with anti-drug volunteers from Pasighat, launched a targeted operation.

The accused has been identified as Tumyom Sora, a resident of Nari-Koyu in Lower Siang district, who was currently residing at Sibo Siang in Pasighat.

Also Read- Two Army Personnel Killed in Arunachal Road Accident

The raid was carried out under the leadership of ADS In-charge and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko. The team included SI Kodak Dagium, SI (SG) Ogen Modi, and driver constable Kirto Taluk. Police conducted the search at a house located at JNC Campus, Peon Line, which had been identified during preliminary intelligence gathering.

Officials stated that the search and seizure process was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Sanjay Taram, SDO Pasighat, ensuring procedural compliance.

Also Read- Changlang Border Issue Raised in Arunachal Assembly

During the personal search and search of the premises, the team recovered 17.88 grams of suspected heroin (gross weight), insulin syringes believed to be used for drug consumption, and ₹2,500 in cash. The seized items were documented and taken into custody in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the operation, the accused was brought to Pasighat Police Station along with the seized materials and handed over to the officer-in-charge.

A case has been registered at the police station under Case No. PSGT/PS/C/No.25/26 under Section 21(a) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is currently underway.

Also Read-Governor Urges Sustainable Tourism in Arunachal

Reacting to the development, Superintendent of Police (SP) East Siang Pankaj Lamba, IPS, commended the Anti-Drug Squad for the successful operation. He reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and urged citizens to share information about illicit drug activities.

Police officials emphasized that community cooperation remains crucial in combating drug trafficking and ensuring a safer, drug-free environment in the district.