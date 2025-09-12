Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested With Heroin, Cash, and Ammunition in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- In a major breakthrough under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police apprehended a drug peddler from Yagrung village and seized 9.67 grams of suspected heroin along with cash and ammunition.

The accused has been identified as Gonong Taloh, a resident of Yagrung, Pasighat. Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) of East Siang deployed an undercover buyer to approach the accused, leading to his arrest. Taloh, who has long been under watch for involvement in narcotics trade, was caught red-handed.

Also Read- Doctors Call Off 48-Hour Hospital Shutdown After Govt Assurance

The operation, led by DSP Ayup Boko (ADS Incharge) with SI K. Tangha, Ct. K. Perme, and Ct. K. Ninu, was conducted in close coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat. The seizure was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Miss Oter Gao, ensuring full compliance with the NDPS Act, 1985.

Items were seized including 9.67 grams of suspected heroin, ₹17,800 in cash (suspected sale proceeds), 6 tobacco containers, 3 transparent vials, 23 live cartridges (12 Gauge, 70 mm) and 1 smartphone.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The accused and seized items were handed over to Pasighat Police Station. A case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.76/2025 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act R/W Sec. 25 (1-B)(a) Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, lauded the efforts of the ADS team, reaffirming the district police’s zero-tolerance stance against drugs. He appealed to the public to actively report drug-related activities, stressing the importance of community participation in building a drug-free East Siang.