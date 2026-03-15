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Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested in West Kameng

Joint operations by the Anti-Drug Squad and local police led to the seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a suspected drug peddler in West Kameng district.

Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested in West Kameng

BOMDILA- A suspected drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were seized during anti-narcotics operations carried out by the police in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operations were conducted on March 10 and 11 by the Anti-Drug Squad in coordination with police teams from Singchung Police Station and Bomdila Police Station.

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The operation was led by Sashi Dore, DySP (HQ) Bomdila, along with SI Bharat Rai of Singchung Police Station and ASI Phasang Dorjee, Officer-in-Charge of Bomdila Police Station, supported by their respective teams.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the storage and movement of suspected narcotic substances, the joint team conducted a search operation on March 10 at Industry Colony in Bomdila.

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During the operation, suspected narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were detected and seized in accordance with procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the presence of independent witnesses and a magistrate.

Following the seizure, Bomdila Police Station registered a case under Section 21(a) of the NDPS Act.

Based on further leads, another operation was carried out on March 11 in Singchung. A police team comprising SI Bharat Rai, HC R.W. Karma, Ct. T.D. Megeji, Ct. P. Jomoi, L/Ct. R. Wangmu, Ct. K. Opo and Ct. J. Mossang conducted searches at locations near Dahung University with assistance from local youths.

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During the search, police recovered 11 vials of suspected contraband substances, one empty vial, a syringe, two mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹2,700.

Following completion of legal formalities, the alleged peddler was arrested.

A case has been registered at Singchung Police Station under Sections 21(a) and 27 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

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Police officials said efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the seized substances and identify other individuals involved in the suspected narcotics network.

The district police reiterated their commitment to tackling drug trafficking and urged members of the public to share credible information related to illegal drug activities.

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Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
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