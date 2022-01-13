Crime
Arunachal: Drug dealer apprehended in Longding
The drug dealer was involved in transshipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Khamka village, Myanmar to Kunnu Village
LONGDING- Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested one drug dealer along with Brown Sugar worth of Rs eight laksh.
Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of a drug dealer in possession of contraband items in Pongchau, a joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Pongchau Police apprehended a drug dealer on 12 January 2022.
The drug dealer was found in possession of four packets comprising 41.25 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 8,25,000/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1,000/-
The drug dealer was involved in transshipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Khamka village, Myanmar to Kunnu Village and further sale of the contraband to various indl in Pongchau village and Longding town. The apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network in Longding District.
The drug dealer alongwith the seized contraband and cash amount were handed over to Pongchau Police Station on 12 January 2022 for further investigation.