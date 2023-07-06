Arunachal: Drug awareness campaign held at Ziro

ZIRO- Making a clarion call to make Ziro a drug free District, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime appealed all the stakeholders including the victims of drug abuse, parents, peers groups and people of the valley to pool in together to curb the menace at the District.

Addressing as the chief guest at the one-day Drug Awareness Campaign at Dani Kunia Govt. H.S School organized by TRIAGE Management and New Hope Foundation, Doimukh, Nime said drug abuse is the biggest challenge facing the young generation of today for which the society as a whole need to pool in concerted efforts together to eradicate the menace.

In olden days alcoholism was the fond addiction of people at large. However, in 21st century drugs seems to have become more fashionable to the young gens which is more harmful and disastrous, he said, while appealing all the stakeholders to join hands together to root out the scourge from the District.

Highlighting the aims and objectives of holding the campaign, Managing Director of TRIAGE Management Licha Taring Agu said the purpose of holding such awareness campaign was to reach out to the drug abusers and give them a platform to reform themselves with the success stories of reformations shared by earlier drug addicts who had quit the habit and leading healthy and normal lives.

While informing similar camps had been already held at Longding and Changlang, Agu also informed they are planning to hold similar camps throughout the state.

Founder of New Hope Foundation and Vice-Chairman of Arunachal Bullet Club Tadar Hania who spoke as the cause speaker said society should not look upon drug addiction and drug addicts as a ‘stigma’ but should recognize the same as a disease which is curable.

Instead of hiding, victims of the abuse should also come forward and approach us for treatment and rehabilitation which is very much possible with their cooperation, he explained, while informing that another similar campaign would be held at Yazali on 10th of this month.

Special invitees Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) President Hibu Lily, General Secretary Leegang Ania, Tax, Excise and Narcotics Superintendent Takhe Riniyo Nani also spoke on the occasion attended by over 100 students from DKGHSS and other schools of the valley.