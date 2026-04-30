Arunachal: Drone Innovation Hub Opens in Pasighat College

PASIGHAT- The College of Agriculture, Pasighat under Central Agricultural University has inaugurated a “Drone & 3D Printing Innovation and Experience Hub”, aimed at promoting technology-driven agricultural practices in the North Eastern Himalayan region.

The facility was inaugurated by Sonalika Jiwani, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, who attended as the Chief Guest. Pankaj Lamba was present as the Guest of Honour.

The initiative seeks to integrate emerging technologies such as drone-based precision agriculture, data analytics, and additive manufacturing into mainstream agricultural education and practice.

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Vasant Bhatt, Founder and Director of Trithi Robotics, participated as a technical expert. Bhatt, who has been working in drone-based precision agriculture since 2014, has received recognition from the Ministry of Agriculture and support from NITI Aayog. His work has also been cited by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a case study in advancing agri-tech skill development.

Addressing the gathering, Jiwani underlined the growing importance of drone technology in programmes such as Command Area Development and Water Management (CADA), stating that such innovations could accelerate agricultural productivity and administrative efficiency. She also brought district-level Class 10 toppers to the event, enabling them to witness live demonstrations and encouraging early exposure to emerging technologies.

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Lamba, in his remarks, emphasized that platforms integrating advanced technologies are critical for equipping youth with industry-relevant skills. He also highlighted the need for regulatory compliance and responsible deployment of drones to ensure safety alongside innovation.

Earlier, Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture, stated that the hub aligns with the institutional vision of promoting technology-driven and skill-oriented agricultural education. He noted that the facility is part of broader efforts to establish an Agri 4.0 ecosystem, supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and implemented in collaboration with partners such as AMTRON, Amantya Technologies, and Philips.

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Support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the university has further enabled the scaling of digital agriculture initiatives, contributing to the establishment of the hub.

The facility is equipped with agricultural drones, multispectral sensors, and 3D printing systems, enabling applications such as precision spraying, crop monitoring, and data-driven farm management. It is envisioned as a centre for experiential learning, training, and regional outreach.

The programme featured a live drone demonstration, facility inauguration, and interactive sessions with students and faculty members.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Premaradhya N, Assistant Professor and Nodal Officer, who acknowledged the collaborative efforts behind the initiative.

The establishment of the hub reflects a broader push towards inclusive technological development in India’s northeastern region, aligning with national initiatives such as Digital Agriculture, Skill India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.