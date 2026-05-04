Arunachal: Drone Demo Held at KV Tuting on Op Sindoor Anniversary

TUTING- A drone demonstration programme was conducted at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Tuting on Sunday to mark the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, aimed at raising awareness among students about the role of modern technology in defence operations.

The event was organised by the Indian Army Spearhead Gunners, who displayed various types of drones and conducted live demonstrations to showcase their operational capabilities.

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Officials highlighted the role of drones in Operation Sindoor, explaining their applications in surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical missions. The demonstrations provided students with a practical understanding of how emerging technologies are integrated into modern military strategies.

Students participated actively in the programme, with many taking part in supervised drone flying sessions. The event generated significant enthusiasm and curiosity, as students interacted with personnel and learned about the technical aspects and future potential of drone technology.

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Organisers noted that the initiative aimed to bridge the gap between the armed forces and the local community while inspiring young minds to explore careers in science, technology, and defence services.

The programme concluded with interactive sessions, reinforcing awareness about innovation and the evolving role of technology in national security.