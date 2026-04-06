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Arunachal: Dr Taro Sindik Receives Global Diamond Icon Award

Assistant Professor from Dera Natung Government College recognised for contributions to Hindi language and literature at an international forum in Jaipur.

Last Updated: 06/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dr Taro Sindik Receives Global Diamond Icon Award

ITANAGAR/ JAIPUR  Dr. Taro Sindik, Assistant Professor in the Department of Hindi at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, has been conferred the Global Diamond Icon Award–2026. The recognition was presented by the Bhavya Foundation during the Antarrashtriya Maitri Sammelan held at Gyan Vihar University in Jaipur on April 5.

According to organisers, the award acknowledges Dr. Sindik’s contribution to the promotion and development of Hindi language and literature. His work in teaching, research, and academic engagement has been recognised across institutional and conference platforms.

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The Antarrashtriya Maitri Sammelan brought together scholars and participants from various regions, providing a platform for academic exchange and recognition of contributions in different fields. Dr. Sindik’s participation and subsequent recognition formed part of the event’s broader focus on cultural and linguistic engagement.

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Colleagues and academic observers note that such recognitions contribute to highlighting the role of institutions from the Northeast in national academic discourse. The award also reflects the increasing visibility of Hindi scholarship emerging from regions beyond traditional academic centres.

The recognition is expected to add to the academic profile of Dera Natung Government College and contribute to ongoing efforts in promoting Hindi studies within the region.

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Last Updated: 06/04/2026
1 minute read
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