Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

PASIGHAT | In a strong gesture of commitment toward wildlife conservation, Dr. Tagat Taggu, a respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), surrendered his licensed 12-bore SBBL gun at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Pasighat on Monday.

Dr. Taggu, a native of Bilat village in East Siang District, stated that the surrender was a personal stand against wildlife hunting and an effort to inspire others to reflect on their role in nature conservation.

The move was in solidarity with the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, a state-wide wildlife protection campaign initiated by Home Minister Mama Natung, which has already witnessed thousands of airguns being voluntarily surrendered across Arunachal Pradesh.

The event took place in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, EAC Sanjay Taram, and Labour Officer Tore Ete, marking what many hope will be the beginning of a broader grassroots conservation movement.

Despite the success of the airgun surrender campaign, wildlife activists continue to voice concerns over the lack of regulation on airgun sales, especially advanced models fitted with scopes that are still used to hunt birds and small mammals.

Many have advocated for a blanket ban on airgun trade and the introduction of a compensation policy to encourage more citizens to surrender legally owned firearms that are often misused for poaching.

Dr. Taggu’s symbolic act of surrender underscores the need for collective civic action and stronger state-level policies to combat the decline in Arunachal’s wildlife populations. He hopes others, especially licensed gun holders, will follow suit for the greater cause of environmental preservation.