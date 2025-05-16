Arunachal: Dr. Prakash Divakaran Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University

ITANAGAR– In a landmark decision, Dr. Prakash Divakaran, an esteemed academician, educationist, and management expert, has been joined as the Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University on 17th May 2025.

A seasoned professional known for his unwavering dedication, deep knowledge, and visionary leadership, Dr. Divakaran’s journey from humble beginnings to one of the top academic positions in the country is a true testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and purpose.

Dr. Divakaran is a life member of INMECC and has served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, where he played a crucial role in enhancing the university’s academic and research reputation.

His elevation to the Vice Chancellor’s post has been widely welcomed in academic circles, with many expressing confidences that his leadership will steer the institution to greater heights in education and research.

His academic journey began with a BA in Malayalam when he moved to Pune in 1996 with just ambition and a willingness to work. Starting at a small workshop and later advancing to a multinational corporation, he balanced work with studies, eventually earning a B. Com, MBA, and M. Phil from Kamaraj University, Madurai.

Dr. Divakaran currently serves as General Manager (Supply Chain Management) at Polyrub Cooper Standard FTS Pvt. Ltd., and is also the Founder of Vidya Tilak College and Play Schools in Pune, institutions that reflect his vision for accessible, quality education.

An expert in international business and supply chain management, he has authored four books covering topics like Supply Chain Management, Lean Manufacturing, Research Methodology, and Automotive Industry Effectiveness.

He is frequently invited to deliver keynote speeches at prestigious seminars and conferences in countries including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, the USA, and China.

Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, Dr. Divakaran is the eldest son of renowned physician M.G. Divakaran and Sarasamma. As he assumes leadership of Himalayan University, the academic world looks forward to witnessing a new era of innovation, growth, and academic excellence under his stewardship.

Prof Divakaran interacted with Registrar/Dy Registrar/ Dy Dean Academic Affairs/ Heads from various departments of university and plan for university to reach the heights.