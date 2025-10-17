Arunachal: Dr. Gumjum Haider Bags Best Sports Administrator Title

GUWAHATI- In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Gumjum Haider, President of Hockey Arunachal, was honoured as the Best Sports Administrator in Hockey during the Annual North East Hockey Award Ceremony 2025, held at Manipur Bhawan, Guwahati.

Dr. Haider, recognized for his discipline, leadership, and clean administration, dedicated the prestigious award to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, calling them the driving force behind the state’s growing sports culture.

“This award is not mine alone; it belongs to the resilient and dedicated people of Arunachal Pradesh. Their unwavering spirit is the true power behind our success,” said Dr. Haider in his acceptance speech. “We will continue to climb, believing in that beautiful thought that the journey of a thousand goals begins with a single, disciplined step.”

Dr. Haider, who founded Hockey Arunachal in 2010, has played a pivotal role in developing hockey across the state. Under his leadership, the organization has worked tirelessly to overcome challenges such as lack of infrastructure and training facilities. His efforts were instrumental in operationalizing the first world-class hockey turf at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

He was re-elected unopposed as President of Hockey Arunachal in August 2023 for another four-year term. Beyond sports, Dr. Haider is also known for his public service as a State Information Commissioner, and as a former General Secretary of AAPSU and NESO, showcasing his long-standing dedication to Arunachal’s development.

The ceremony also honoured other regional sports leaders. Gyanendra Ningombam, former President of Hockey India, received the Sports Architect of North East award for his contribution to hockey in Manipur and the broader region. Meanwhile, Tapan Das, President of Hockey Assam, was recognized as the Best Hockey Promoter of Northeast India.

The high-profile event saw participation from six North Eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura — along with top players, administrators, sponsors, and media representatives. The gathering reflected the growing momentum and collaboration driving the future of hockey across the North East.