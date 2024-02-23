ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, First Doctor of Pakke Kessang

He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Last Updated: February 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, First Doctor of Pakke Kessang

PAKKE KESSANG-   Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, anaesthesiologist at District Hospital Seppa, took his last breath today on February 23, at 12:30 pm in Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mortal remains will be flown back to his home and put to rest at his native village Pakke kessang.

Dr. Arun Kumar Nabam, was the son of Lt.Tango Nabam, who was a retired Police Inspector from Taoso village.

Dr Nabam did his early schooling from then govt ME school Pakke- kessang and did his secondary and higher secondary from GHSS Seppa . He was first doctor from Pakke Kessang district, he did his MBBS degree from Assam Medical college(AMC) Dibrugarh, Assam and did his Post graduation in Anaesthesiology from Regional Institute of medical sciences Imphal(RIMS), Manipur.

Related Articles

Tags
Last Updated: February 23, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

APPSC Fiasco: PAJSC observing Black Day, Twitter Storm- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection program held at Kimin

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-market inspection held at Kimin

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button