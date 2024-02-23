Arunachal: Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, First Doctor of Pakke Kessang

PAKKE KESSANG- Dr Arun Kumar Nabam, anaesthesiologist at District Hospital Seppa, took his last breath today on February 23, at 12:30 pm in Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

His mortal remains will be flown back to his home and put to rest at his native village Pakke kessang.

Dr. Arun Kumar Nabam, was the son of Lt.Tango Nabam, who was a retired Police Inspector from Taoso village.

Dr Nabam did his early schooling from then govt ME school Pakke- kessang and did his secondary and higher secondary from GHSS Seppa . He was first doctor from Pakke Kessang district, he did his MBBS degree from Assam Medical college(AMC) Dibrugarh, Assam and did his Post graduation in Anaesthesiology from Regional Institute of medical sciences Imphal(RIMS), Manipur.