Arunachal: DPVN Pasighat U-17 Girls Win 3rd at National Archery Meet

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng) In a proud achievement for the students, teachers, and the entire community of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, the Under-17 Girls archery team secured 3rd position in the 36th National Archery Meet 2025 held at Kurukshetra, Haryana from October 12–15, 2025.

The young archers — Nyamne Liza Perme, Aina Daisy Tatak, Ponung Tayeng, and Maman Taying — displayed remarkable skill, determination, and team spirit, bringing pride and glory to their institution, said Vidya Kant Jha, Principal of DPVN, in a press release.

“We are proud to announce that the Under-17 Girls’ Archery Team of DPVN Pasighat secured 3rd position in the Group Category at this prestigious national event organized under the Vidya Bharati Sports Council,” the Principal said.

The four-day-long competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous schools and institutions across India, showcasing the talent and competitive spirit of young archers.

This achievement not only highlights the students’ dedication to sports but also reinforces the importance of archery training programs and institutional support in nurturing young talent in Arunachal Pradesh.