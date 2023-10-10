Arunachal: DPGC Observes World Mental Health Day 2023 at Kamki

KAMKI- The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Donyi-Polo Govt College (DPGC), Kamki today observed the World Mental Health Day-2023 through counselling sessions at Seminar Hall.

The World Mental Health Day was observed for the first time on the college campus with the core objective of spreading awareness on mental health among the youths amidst the rising cases of depression and substance abuse.

The Coordinator of IQAC Mr Nyaglen Gadi in his speech on “Tips for a Healthy Life,” highlighted WHO’s campaign theme for this year, “Mental Health is a Universal Right” and emphasized that depression is emerging as a leading cause of mental illness among adolescents and young adults affecting one in eight globally.

To prevent our youth from going astray and resorting to substance, the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health in schools and colleges must be challenged asserted Mr. Gadi.

The Second Counselling session on “Mental State and Mental Toughness” was led by Mr Gektum Tangu, Coordinator of the Career Counselling Cell, in which he underlined that good mental health is vital for overall health and well-being and recommended various ways to train the mind to attain the state of mental toughness.

Mr Tangu also advocated for mental health support from friends, family, community and government to the youths which can make a real difference in their well-being.

The counselling sessions were attended by 112 students in the presence of faculty members including Dr. Riggon Nyicyor, HoD, Education and Mr. Sange Tsering, HoD, Commerce.