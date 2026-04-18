Arunachal: DPGC Marks World Heritage Day in Kamki

KAMKI— The History Department of Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC) in West Siang district observed World Heritage Day with a student-led programme highlighting indigenous culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event, organised by BA IV Semester students, brought together elements of traditional cuisine, attire, and performance, reflecting the living heritage of the region. It was supervised by Assistant Professor Duli Ete, who highlighted the global theme of World Heritage Day 2025, “Emergency response for Living Heritage Contexts of Conflicts and Disasters,” and emphasised the need to preserve intangible cultural traditions amid changing social conditions.

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A total of 48 students from II, IV, and VI semesters participated in the programme, along with faculty members including Likha Naka and Akom Don Tader. The event was entirely funded through voluntary contributions by students, reflecting a sense of ownership and engagement with cultural heritage.

The programme featured a series of cultural performances presented by students, followed by a communal serving of traditional Galo and Memba cuisine, highlighting the culinary diversity of the region.

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An exhibition of traditional attire formed a key component of the celebration, showcasing garments from six communities — Adi, Nyishi, Tagin, Galo, Memba, and Tai-Khamti. Organisers noted that the display underscored the continuing relevance of these traditions in everyday life.

The event served as a platform to promote awareness about the preservation of cultural heritage, while encouraging students to engage actively with their cultural identity.