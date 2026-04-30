Arunachal: DPGC Hosts National Seminar on RTI

KAMKI- The Department of Political Science at Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC), in collaboration with its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organised a one-day national seminar on “Role of Right to Information in Promoting Transparency and Accountability” on April 30.

Sponsored by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the seminar brought together faculty members, research scholars, and students from various institutions, with a total of 88 participants attending the programme.

The event was inaugurated by Tamo Riba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kamba, as Chief Guest. Tejum Padu, Vice Chancellor of North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU), attended as Guest of Honour, while Sailajananda Saikia, Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences at Rajiv Gandhi University, participated as the Resource Person.

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The programme began with a welcome song by sixth-semester students and was anchored by Dr. Gektum Tangu. In his welcome address, Principal Dr. Gomo Karbak highlighted the continued relevance of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, describing it as a key instrument for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

In the keynote address, Prof. Saikia elaborated on the role of the RTI Act in empowering citizens by enabling access to information held by public authorities. He noted that transparency mechanisms and public scrutiny can act as deterrents to corruption and improve institutional functioning.

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Dr. Padu, in his address, described the RTI Act as a fundamental tool for citizens, emphasising its role in strengthening awareness of rights and encouraging participatory governance. Chief Guest Riba urged students to utilise the RTI mechanism responsibly, acknowledging its potential as a legitimate instrument for seeking accountability.

The technical session, chaired by Prof. Saikia and anchored by Dr. Dipak Sharma, featured presentations of 15 research papers examining various aspects of the RTI Act, including its implementation, challenges, and impact on democratic governance.

The seminar concluded with a valedictory session during which certificates were distributed to paper presenters in recognition of their contributions. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Dombi Boje Potom, Head of the Department of Political Science, who acknowledged the participation of attendees and the efforts of the organising team.

The event served as a platform for academic engagement on issues of transparency, governance, and citizen empowerment, particularly in the context of Arunachal Pradesh.