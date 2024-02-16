Arunachal: DPGC Hosts 3rd Edition of APCTA Sports Meet

KAMKI- Donyi-Polo Govt. College (DPGC), Kamki in West Siang District is hosting the 3rd Edition of Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) from 16th -18th February 2024. This annual sporting event was formally kicked off today at T.K. Indoor Stadium in Kamba in which faculty members from 15 government colleges of Arunachal Pradesh will take part in various sports including badminton, marathon race and archery, and cultural competitions.

The formal inaugural ceremony was graced by Tamo Riba, ADC, Kamba as chief guest and Narmi Darang, Registrar, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat as Guest of Honour.

The APCTA President Dr. Dani Kacha in his speech highlighted the objective of organizing the sports meet which is to energize the mind and body while engaging in academic activities.

Narmi Darang also underscored that sporting culture among the teachers not only motivates the teachers but also students. DPGC Principal Dr. Gindu Borang expressed his appreciation to APCTA for allowing the college to host the prestigious sports meet of the association as it leads to collaboration and cooperation among colleges.

Tamo Riba, ADC, Kamba in his speech appealed to all the teachers to focus on India’s current status of education vis-à-vis employment.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Dr. Gomo Karbak, Vice-Principal emphasized the importance of sound physical health for teachers and regular interaction among the teaching fraternity.

The formal session concluded with a Vote of thanks proposed by Gomin Ete, Organizing secretary.

The 3rd Edition of the Annual Sports Meet of APCTA at DPGC is attended by over 80 faculty members including APCTA Central Executive Committee and Dr. Jommi Loyi, Principal-In-Charge, Govt. Model College, Basar.